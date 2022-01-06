Biden to blame Donald Trump

Washington: President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump for his "singular responsibility" for provoking "chaos" in the January 6 invasion of the US Capitol last year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. "He sees January 6 as a tragic culmination of what those four years under President Trump did to our country," Psaki said. In a speech marking the anniversary on Thursday, Biden will "forcibly push back on the lie spread by the former president and attempt to mislead the American people."