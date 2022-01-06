Thirteen people die in Philadelphia house fire

New York: Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, US media reported. The city’s fire department said its officers arrived at the scene at 6:40 am (11:40 GMT) "and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse." "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control," they said in a tweet. US networks including NBC and CBS reported that the blaze had killed 13 people.