Thirteen people die in Philadelphia house fire

New York: Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, US media reported. The city’s fire department said its officers arrived at the scene at 6:40 am (11:40 GMT) "and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse." "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control," they said in a tweet. US networks including NBC and CBS reported that the blaze had killed 13 people.
Washington: President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump for his "singular responsibility" for provoking "chaos" in...
Baghdad: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television...
Vienna: Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes on Wednesday, seizing equipment and placing 22 people...
Mar del Plata, Argentina: Thousands marched on Wednesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest...
London: Britain’s justice secretary said on Wednesday he wanted to put the "fear of God" into those who threaten...
