America slaps sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television network close to him, accusing him of threatening a fragile 25-year-old peace with his secessionist moves.
"Milorad Dodik’s destabilizing corrupt activities and attempts to dismantle the Dayton Peace Accords, motivated by his own self-interest, threaten the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire region," Brian Nelson, the under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
