Thursday January 06, 2022
World

Austrian police raid suspected vaccine pass forgers

By AFP
January 06, 2022

Vienna: Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes on Wednesday, seizing equipment and placing 22 people under investigation on suspicion of forging vaccine certificates, weeks before Covid vaccines become mandatory. Investigators suspect the 22 people were forging documents not just for themselves but for friends and acquaintances, the interior ministry said in a statement.

