Thousands protest against Argentina’s oil exploration project

Mar del Plata, Argentina: Thousands marched on Wednesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast.
Carrying placards reading, "Oil is death", "A sea without oil tankers" and "No to pollution", demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed. The group oppose a recent decision by center-left President Alberto Fernandez’s administration authorising seismic exploration studies by the Norwegian oil company Equinor, the Argentinian public firm YPF and Anglo-Dutch company Shell.
Washington: President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump for his "singular responsibility" for provoking "chaos" in...
Baghdad: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without...
New York: Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television...
Vienna: Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes on Wednesday, seizing equipment and placing 22 people...
London: Britain’s justice secretary said on Wednesday he wanted to put the "fear of God" into those who threaten...
Comments