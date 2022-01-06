Thousands protest against Argentina’s oil exploration project

Mar del Plata, Argentina: Thousands marched on Wednesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast.

Carrying placards reading, "Oil is death", "A sea without oil tankers" and "No to pollution", demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed. The group oppose a recent decision by center-left President Alberto Fernandez’s administration authorising seismic exploration studies by the Norwegian oil company Equinor, the Argentinian public firm YPF and Anglo-Dutch company Shell.