UK vows crackdown on threats against women

London: Britain’s justice secretary said on Wednesday he wanted to put the "fear of God" into those who threaten women and that restoring women’s faith in the legal system was his "top priority" following a string of high-profile murders in London.
Dominic Raab said he was "shocked and horrified" by the recent killings of several women, including one who was murdered by a serving police officer, calling the scale of violence "sickening". "For many, the fear of being out alone after dark, or that they may be beaten in their own home, is a grim everyday reality," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
Washington: President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump for his "singular responsibility" for provoking "chaos" in...
Baghdad: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without...
New York: Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television...
Vienna: Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes on Wednesday, seizing equipment and placing 22 people...
Mar del Plata, Argentina: Thousands marched on Wednesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest...
