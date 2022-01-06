UK vows crackdown on threats against women

London: Britain’s justice secretary said on Wednesday he wanted to put the "fear of God" into those who threaten women and that restoring women’s faith in the legal system was his "top priority" following a string of high-profile murders in London.

Dominic Raab said he was "shocked and horrified" by the recent killings of several women, including one who was murdered by a serving police officer, calling the scale of violence "sickening". "For many, the fear of being out alone after dark, or that they may be beaten in their own home, is a grim everyday reality," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.