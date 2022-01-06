Palestinian-American gets 2 life terms for Israeli teen’s murder

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced a Palestinian man with US citizenship to two life terms and more than $800,000 in penalties for the murder of a Jewish student in the occupied West Bank.
"The defendant will serve a total of two life sentences for this case," the three-judge panel of the military court ruled. Montasser Shalabi, 44, was convicted last August of "intentional manslaughter -- equivalent to the offence of murder" after he opened fire at passengers waiting at a bus stop at Tapuah junction in the northern West Bank in May 2021.
