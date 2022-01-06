North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Seoul: North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, in the first such launch by Pyongyang this year.
In the decade since Kim Jong Un took power, North Korea has made rapid progress in its military technology at the cost of international sanctions. The nuclear-armed nation’s first apparent weapons launch of 2022 follows a year of major arms tests despite the severe economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington: President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump for his "singular responsibility" for provoking "chaos" in...
Baghdad: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without...
New York: Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television...
Vienna: Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes on Wednesday, seizing equipment and placing 22 people...
Mar del Plata, Argentina: Thousands marched on Wednesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest...
Comments