Golden Globes to go ahead without audience

Los Angeles: A stripped-down Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media on Sunday, as the event traditionally known as Hollywood’s biggest party reels from an industry boycott over ethical lapses by its organisers.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes -- has been accused of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, with television rights-holder NBC last year pulling the plug on its annual awards broadcast.
Nonetheless, honors in film and television will be announced Sunday from the Globes’ usual Beverly Hills hotel venue, in a program the organization said was set to highlight "the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA."
