Police rescue Guadeloupe hospital chief

Pointe-Ã -Pitre: Police have rescued a hospital boss and his two deputies after anti-vaccination protesters laid siege to their offices in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

Demonstrators against the legal requirement for health staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 surrounded the university hospital’s administration building and locked up its managing staff on Tuesday.

Police intervened and had to protect them while escorting them out of the building, managing director Gerard Cotellon said. "I was evacuated after receiving a punch in the ribs and a huge blow to the head. I think I was unconscious for 10 seconds," he said.