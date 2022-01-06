Four cleared over toppling of slave trader statue in UK

London: A British court on Wednesday cleared four people of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol in 2020.
The jury cleared the defendants -- three men and a woman -- who had pleaded not guilty while admitting to taking part in the protest that saw the statue of the colonial-era slave trader toppled and thrown into Bristol harbour at the height of anti-racist protests in the UK in June 2020.
