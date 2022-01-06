 
Thursday January 06, 2022
Russia urges ‘dialogue’ not ‘riots’ in Kazakhstan

By AFP
January 06, 2022

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday urged "dialogue" in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan as unprecedented unrest spun out of control over an energy price increase in the Central Asian nation. "We are closely following the events in the brotherly neighbouring country," Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. "We support a peaceful solution to all problems within the legal and constitutional framework and through dialogue, not through street riots and violation of laws," it added.

