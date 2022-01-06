Czechs to test all employees as Omicron looms

Prague: All Czech employees will have to undergo antigen tests twice a week as the Omicron strain of Covid-19 is expected to spread, the health minister said Wednesday.
The measure taking effect on January 17 affects all employees going to regular workplaces, and includes vaccinated employees as well as those who have recently recovered from Covid-19. "We expect the measure will be in force for up to three weeks," Minister Vlastimil Valek told reporters, vowing to monitor "very carefully" the spread of Omicron.
