Algeria says envoy to France to resume duties

Algiers: Algeria’s ambassador to Paris is to return to his post after he was recalled in October following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that Algiers deemed offensive, the presidency said on Wednesday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday met with the envoy, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, announcing that he "will resume his duties in Paris from Thursday," his office said in a statement. Relations between Algiers and Paris have been strained for much of the six decades since the former French colony won its independence after a 130-year occupation.