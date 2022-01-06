Algeria says envoy to France to resume duties

Algiers: Algeria’s ambassador to Paris is to return to his post after he was recalled in October following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that Algiers deemed offensive, the presidency said on Wednesday.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday met with the envoy, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, announcing that he "will resume his duties in Paris from Thursday," his office said in a statement. Relations between Algiers and Paris have been strained for much of the six decades since the former French colony won its independence after a 130-year occupation.
Washington: President Joe Biden will call out Donald Trump for his "singular responsibility" for provoking "chaos" in...
Baghdad: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without...
New York: Thirteen people died when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television...
Vienna: Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes on Wednesday, seizing equipment and placing 22 people...
Mar del Plata, Argentina: Thousands marched on Wednesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest...
Comments