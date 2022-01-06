Jordanian king meets Gantz

Amman: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz discussed regional security on Wednesday, in the latest visit by a senior Israeli official to the kingdom in recent months.

Israel has long maintained ties with Jordan, in a region that has traditionally been largely hostile due to the conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinians. Visits by Israeli officials to Jordan have increased since the coalition government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took power in June, which made strengthening ties with Jordan a priority.

"King Abdullah reiterated the need to maintain calm in the Palestinian Territories, and to take the necessary measures to create the horizon needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution," a statement by Jordan’s royal court said. The two men, also joined by Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, discussed regional "security and stability", it added.

Israel’s government said talks "focused on security and policy topics", during which Gantz thanked the king for playing a "critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability". Gantz also "expressed his commitment to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges", but the Israeli statement made no mention of the Palestinian territories. In 1994, Jordan became the second Arab nation to sign a peace treaty with Israel, 15 years after Egypt.