National clay shooting C’ship later this month

KARACHI: The 7th edition of National Clay Shooting Championship will be held at PN Shooting Range here later this month. The teams of Navy, Army, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, FRA and ASF are expected to participate in this event. Army claimed the 6th edition of the championship. Prominent among the competing shooters are Olympian Khurram Inam, national gold medalist Usman Chand, and Farrukh Nadeem.