SL batsman Rajapaksa quits ahead of Zimbabwe series

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan top-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa quit international cricket Wednesday just days before the start of a one-day international series against Zimbabwe at home.
The 30-year-old left-hander resigned due to family obligations, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. “I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations,” the board quoted him as saying. Rajapaksa has scored 89 runs in five ODIs, along with 320 runs in his 18 T20 international appearances.
KARACHI: The 7th edition of National Clay Shooting Championship will be held at PN Shooting Range here later this...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters Usman Chand and Farrukh Nadeem will participate in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in...
When it was announced that football legend and Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen would be the ambassador of a major...
KARACHI: Azan Awais is a highly talented left-handed rookie batsman from Sialkot. He was among the probable players...
MILAN: Juventus begin a crucial month for the season with the visit of old rivals Napoli as Serie A returns to action...
KARACHI: The Global Soccer Venture is going to launch football projects in the country, including establishing...
Comments