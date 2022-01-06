Azan — a youngster with loads of talent and runs

KARACHI: Azan Awais is a highly talented left-handed rookie batsman from Sialkot. He was among the probable players for the Under-19 Asia Cup and World Cup which will begin in the West Indies from January 14.

His family sources told this correspondent that the 17-year-old is a gutsy boy and if given a chance in the World Cup he will win the global event for the country. “Although he is not in travelling reserves for the World Cup I assure you that he is a top-class talent and if given a chance he will win the World Cup for Pakistan,” his family source said.

Awais last year topped the National Under-19 Cup 2021-2022, scoring 313 runs while representing Central Punjab Whites with a solid average of 78.25. He scored one century and two fifties.

Following his fine performance he was invited for the Asia Cup and World Cup camp which was held in Lahore from November 26 to December 16. However, he could not make a place in the final squad for Asia Cup and World Cup. His whole career shows that he is a consistent player. In 2018, he topped National Under-13 Inter-Region T20 event with 156 runs. He finished second in the 2019-2020 Inter-Region Under-16 event. He also finished at the third place on the batting leader-board in the 2020-2021 National Under-16 One-day tournament. He has attended NCA Under-13 and Under-16 training periods in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, he was again set to attend it but could not because of Covid-19.