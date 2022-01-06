Beijing’s smog woes cast pall over ‘green’ Winter Olympics

BEIJING: Beijing’s air pollution is far below acceptable World Health Organization levels with the Chinese capital a month away from hosting the Winter Olympics — but environmental data shows its skies have improved dramatically in recent years.

The city declared a “war on pollution” after winning the Olympics bid in 2015, shutting down dozens of coal plants and relocating heavy industries in order to shed its status as one of the world’s most polluted cities.

China also hopes to use the Games to showcase its green credentials and has built dozens of wind and solar farms to power the sporting spectacle. Beijing’s environment bureau said on Tuesday that the concentration of ultrafine PM2.5 particles — blamed for a rise in lung cancer, heart attacks and premature babies — dropped to 33 micrograms per cubic metre in 2021, down a third from levels in 2013 when the city was had some of the world’s worst air quality.

But levels are still six times higher than the 5 micrograms per cubic metre mark recommended by the WHO. “Beijing’s average PM2.5 reading was down 63.1 percent from 2013 when records began, decreasing at a pace that far exceeded the rates seen in developed countries over the same period,” the city government said.