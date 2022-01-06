Retired navy official wounded by muggers in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A retired official of the Pakistan Navy’s civilian department was shot and injured in a broad daylight incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Maymar Sector II within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the injured man to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where he was identified as 60-year-old Ishtiaq, son of Ghulam Muhammad.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said that the victim was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar and he was shot by muggers while he was returning after withdrawing cash from a bank.

Four suspects intercepted his car and when he put up resistance, they opened fire on him. The suspects managed to escape along with stolen cash amounting to Rs1 million. CCTV footage of the incident also showed the four suspects on two motorcycles snatching cash and firing at the car. Police said the injured man was a retired navy civilian officer. They said investigations were under way, and efforts were being made to arrest the suspects.