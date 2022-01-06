CBC councillor vows to resolve water problems, remove encroachments

Muhammad Jamil, the elected councillor from the Cantonment Board Clifton’s Ward 3, has said that he will complete the uncompleted projects, particularly those pertaining to the resolution of water scarcity, install a new drainage system, and remove encroachments in his constituency.

After retaining his seat as an independent candidate from the Ward 3 in the local government polls held in September, Jamil’s crucial vote helped the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) win the slot of the CBC vice chairman, after he joined the party.

“After consultation with the community activists and residents, I joined the PPP mainly because I have to resolve water issues in DHA, particularly in Ward3, a constituency that comprises areas of DHA Phase 2 Extension, Phase 7, Phase 7 Extension and parts of Phase 4,” Jamil, who was elected in the previous tenure on the PTI ticket, told The News.

“Without the Sindh government’s intervention, the problem of water scarcity cannot be resolved and I have talked with Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab and provincial minister Saeed Ghani on the issue.”

The councillor said that the residents of the area had again shown their trust in him by voting for him and rejecting the other 12 candidates. He said that completing and upgrading some existing development projects were his top priorities. “Installing the rain drainage system at the road level would be the main development project for the area,” he said.

Jamil added that several streets and roads had recently been constructed in his constituency. ‘‘After receiving complaints from residents about encroachments in the area, I have been in contact with the authorities to remove them.’’

Jamil further stated that his joining would also help the PPP win NA-247 and PS-111, the two constituencies comprise areas of DHA’s various phases.