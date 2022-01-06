Former Arts Council executive director’s autobiography praised for elegant prose

‘Nisf Sadi Ka Qissa Hai’, the autobiography of Shamim Alam, former executive director of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), was thoroughly praised for its simple and elegant prose at its launch ceremony at the ACP on Wednesday.

Scholar Dr Aliya Imam said the illuminated personality of the author was truly reflected in the book. She said Alam was a wise person as he knew that literature was not just for entertainment but it also served as a weapon against injustice.

Praising the book, she said any good literature served as a tool of plowing the barren land of ignorance for truth. Alam’s friend Saifur Rehman said the author was a fine Urdu writer who had mentioned many interesting things in his autobiography. He particularly praised those sections of the book that were about social injustice, travels of the author and the Karachi Press Club.

He also commended the selection of photographs in the autobiography. Journalist Agha Masood Hussain said the book was elegantly written in a simple style. He added that it was a beautiful book that should be read by everyone.

Earlier, Alam explained that he had included major incidents and anecdotes of his life in the book, including his career as a journalist, five years of unemployment and his job at the ACP. He also shared with the audience some interesting incidents during his time at the ACP. He said the credit for the recent development of the council went to its president Ahmed Shah, whom he had befriended nine years ago.