KUTS demands Sindh govt appoint KU’s permanent VC

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has demanded from the Sindh government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor to the varsity, which has been facing a serious financial crisis.

In its press statement issued on Wednesday, KUTS stated that even after the commencement of the third quarter, the first and second quarter grants had not been released yet by the finance department. The KU had been deprived of a permanent vice chancellor for the last three years, and administrative matters were suffering as a result of ad hocism, it said.

Likewise, KUTS said, the budget of Karachi University had not yet been presented to the syndicate, and no meeting of the university’s senate had been convened for the final approval of the budget. The recent increase in fees would take the poor and middle-class students away from education, it feared.

KUTS President Dr Shah Ali Al-Qadr said in the statement that the selection boards of Karachi University had been stalled for more than two years, while medical bills were pending and the teachers had not been paid the bills for the last several months. He demanded of the chief minister to immediately appoint a permanent vice chancellor to Karachi University and release the varsity’s grants so that the administrative matters could be improved.