A cold wave is likely to grip Karachi from January 8, 2021, and this cold wave is likely to continue at least for a week in Karachi. -File photo

Rain continued overnight in different areas of Karachi, resulting in the accumulation of rainwater on different roads in the city on Wednesday morning, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more heavy showers on from Thursday evening or during the night.

“Different areas of city received moderate to heavy showers on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday but we are not expecting any more rain Karachi on Wednesday till Thursday evening. More moderate to heavy showers are expected in the city from Thursday night till Friday noon,” said Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz.

Surjani Town received the highest rainfall on Wednesday night, where around 40 millimetres of rain was recorded, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 32mm, Quaidabad 28mm, Nazimabad 23mm, University Road 22.4mm, Saadi Town 22mm, PAF Base Faisal and North Karachi received 22mm, Old Airport area and Gulshan-e-Maymar 21mm, Jinnah Terminal and PAF Base Masroor 20mm, Keamari 16.5 mm and Orangi Town 15mm of rain.

Dr Sarfraz said the prevailing westerly system, which was causing rains in Balochistan and Sindh, would clear by Friday noon and it would be followed by a cold wave that would grip the country from Saturday.

“A cold wave is likely to grip Karachi from January 8, 2021, and this cold wave is likely to continue at least for a week in Karachi,” he said, adding that the night temperatures could fall to the single digit on weekends and next week.

Heavy rain in different areas of the city on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in the closure of private schools in the city, while there were reports of some casualties in rain-related incidents.