MDM partners with two pharmacies

KARACHI: Pharmaceutical company Martin Dow Marker Ltd. (MDM) on Wednesday signed an agreement with two chain pharmacies for a Joint Patient Awareness, Access & Care Collaborations (JPAAC) programme focusing on different diseases and training of their pharmacists, a statement said.

Fazal Din’s Pharma Plus and Imtiaz Pharmacy will collaborate with MDM for training sessions to respective pharmacists, which aim to help them become ‘more informed and efficient’ in guiding patients at their pharmacies.

According to MDM officials, the collaboration was to bring enhancement in patients’ awareness on disease & dosage compliance to cater to increasing health issues of the general public. The sessions would take all rational measures for dissemination of reliable information and increasing accessibility of medicines to the public, they added.

“By organizing such kinds of awareness, patient care, and pharmacist training programs, the workforce of our partners will learn much about improving the access to medication available to the public and would be better equipped for patient counseling,” said Javed Ghulam Mohammad, group managing director & CEO at Martin Dow Group.