PTCL, TPL Trakker sign pact

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group and TPL Trakker Limited signed an agreement for wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and bundled services, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the telecom company will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to the later. The MoU was signed at TPL Trakker Limited head office in Karachi by Zarrar Hasham Khan, group chief business solutions officer at PTCL & Ufone, and Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO at TPL Trakker, in presence of senior officials from both organizations.

“We are proud of our collaboration with TPL Trakker to introduce Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to stimulate efficiency and productivity across various sectors,” said Zarrar Hasham Khan.

He added that innovation in digital technology was a priority for the group and their business solutions continued to enable small, medium, and large enterprises for their digital transformation journeys.

Sarwar Ali Khan said the partnership with PTCL would help them achieve ‘nationwide coverage’ in terms of reach and connectivity serving as an outlet to enhance collaboration towards digital mapping and IoT.