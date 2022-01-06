PTCL, TPL Trakker sign pact

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group and TPL Trakker Limited signed an agreement for wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and bundled services, a statement said on Wednesday.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the telecom company will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to the later. The MoU was signed at TPL Trakker Limited head office in Karachi by Zarrar Hasham Khan, group chief business solutions officer at PTCL & Ufone, and Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO at TPL Trakker, in presence of senior officials from both organizations.
“We are proud of our collaboration with TPL Trakker to introduce Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to stimulate efficiency and productivity across various sectors,” said Zarrar Hasham Khan.
He added that innovation in digital technology was a priority for the group and their business solutions continued to enable small, medium, and large enterprises for their digital transformation journeys.
Sarwar Ali Khan said the partnership with PTCL would help them achieve ‘nationwide coverage’ in terms of reach and connectivity serving as an outlet to enhance collaboration towards digital mapping and IoT.
KARACHI: Supernet Limited secured a telecommunications infrastructure development project worth over Rs150 million...
KARACHI: Pharmaceutical company Martin Dow Marker Ltd. on Wednesday signed an agreement with two chain pharmacies for...
KARACHI: The rupee ended flat against the dollar on Wednesday as demand and supply of the greenback remained in...
HYDERABAD: With farmers all over Sindh scrambling for fertiliser to save their standing crops, mainly wheat, mustard...
LAHORE: Growth is appreciated the world over if it benefits all segments of society. Real sustained growth remains...
KARACHI: Pakistan Poultry Association on Wednesday said proposed taxes in the finance supplementary bill would burden...
Comments