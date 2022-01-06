Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended flat against the dollar on Wednesday as demand and supply of the greenback remained in balance, dealers said. The local unit closed at 176.74 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 176.75 in the interbank market.

In the open market, Pakistani currency settled at 179 a dollar, unchanged from the previous close. Dealers said the domestic currency was stable owing to matching demand and supply of the US currency in the market.

“We expect the rupee to hold steady, trading below 177 levels this week,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “The near-term direction of the rupee would depend on how fast the government meets the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for clearance of the sixth review of extended fund facility and the disbursement of $1 billion tranche within the prescribed deadline,” he added.

The IMF executive board will meet on January 12 to review Pakistan’s request for resumption of the IMF loan facility. However, the rupee can come under pressure again if the government fails to pass the mini budget and the State Bank of Pakistan amendment Bill (two key conditions for the revival of the IMF programme) from the parliament.

The exporters are reluctant to sell dollars in the market in anticipation of further depreciation in the currency. According to dealers, the reduction in the supply of the US currency, if the exporters continue to hold dollars, would weigh on the local unit as well.