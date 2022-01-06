‘Low input cost is sole panacea for growth of poultry industry’

KARACHI: Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) on Wednesday said proposed taxes in the finance supplementary bill would burden the poultry industry and deter its growth with an increase in production cost, resulting less revenue generation from the industry.

The consortium emphaised that the proposed levy would escalate the poultry input cost by hitting costs of production, feeds, vaccines, and incubators at large. “The poultry industry had been growing 8 to 10 percent annually for the last few years contributing significantly to the GDP [Gross Domestic Product], however, the proposed taxes on the poultry products will undo all the efforts put in by the industry to support the PM's vision to reduce malnutrition,” said Khalil Sattar, patron-in-chief at PPA.

Sattar said the proposed levy of 17 percent sales tax would cost an additional Rs1,735 and the total tax impact of sales tax and custom duties would be Rs2,221 per grandparent chick. Similarly, he said, the poultry feed currently costs Rs86,200 per ton and 60 percent of the input cost is of sales tax and import duties on micro and macro raw materials, which amounts to approximately Rs8000/ton,varing on different lines of feed and formulations. In the proposed budget, sales tax had been increased from zero and 10 percent to 17 percent on some of the aforesaid raw materials, which would further increase the input tax on feed cost by approximately Rs900/ton, Sattar calculated.

“The sales tax exemption on vaccines has also been withdrawn in the proposed budget. Average cost of medicines and vaccines in grandparent and parent stock production is approximately Rs475 and 17 percent sales tax would increase the cost of vaccines & medicines by Rs80-90. This would also add to inflation.”

Sattar added that levying a 17 percent sales tax on incubators would deter expansion plans of the poultry industry as taxing inputs of poultry feed, vaccines, and poultry machinery was no different than levying a sales tax on all forms of poultry farming i.e. grandparent, parent stock, broiler farming and final poultry product, which results in inflation in poultry product prices.