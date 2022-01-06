Public debt rises 5.87pc to Rs41trln by end November

KARACHI: Public debt rose 5.87 percent or Rs2.274 trillion at the end of November as a rise in net borrowing to meet expenditures and accumulation of the foreign currency reserves increased funding needs of the government, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The debt stood at Rs40.973 trillion by the end of November. It amounted to Rs38.699 trillion as of June 30, 2021. The debt went up 14 percent year-on-year. It was Rs35.824 trillion at the end of November 2020.

The government’s borrowing requirements remained on the upward trend due to the coronavirus pandemic. Public debt swelled to 77 percent of the gross domestic product in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Funding requirement of the budget deficit is mainly met through the domestic market and within the domestic sources, a large portion of the financing is mobilised through long-term government securities, especially when there is zero borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The domestic debt stood at Rs26.827 trillion by the end of November. It came at Rs26.265 trillion as of June last year. The external debt was Rs14.146 trillion in November. It amounted to Rs12.433 trillion in June.

Analysts said the government borrowings for budgetary support have grown by 29 percent since December 20219. The government has also planned to borrow Rs4.40 trillion from the auction of market treasury bills and Rs900 billion from the sale of Pakistan Investment bonds in the first quarter of 2022, the latest auction calendar showed.

The government would also raise Rs75 billion and Rs225 billion, respectively, through the auction of Ijra Sukuk.

Since FY2018, Pakistan’s gross public debt has surged 60 percent, a key risk to long-term economic sustainability, according to a latest report published by Taurus Securities.

The gross domestic debt stands at 49 percent of GDP. Whereas, the government’s external debt stands at 26 percent of GDP. In dollar terms, public external debt stands at $100 billion, said the report. The government spends a large part of its revenue on interest payment on debt.

Mark-up payments in FY2021 amounted to Rs2.7 trillion or 40 percent of total revenue according to the ministry of Finance. Similarly, Pakistan’s external debt servicing clocked-in at $13.4 billion in FY2021, including $2.2 billion in interest payments, it said.

“Ironically, debt is issued not only to meet budgetary requirements but to pay-off earlier maturing debt as well. Debt servicing burden to increase further As interest rates rise, cost of domestic debt is expected to increase; made worse by the Government’s inability to borrow from the SBP,” it added.

Cut-off yields in the latest fixed rate PIB auction are up 246 basis points (3-year PIB) since the start of the rate hike cycle. The same is up 355 bps in case of the 3-month T-Bill, and so on.

Elsewhere, on the external front, debt servicing cost has increased with 13 percent devaluation of the rupee in FY2022. Surprisingly, debt (from non-IMF creditors) is a major portion of external inflows, it noted. During the first quarter of FYY2022, Pakistan recorded a budget deficit of 0.8 percent of GDP along with a primary surplus of 0.3 percent of GDP. “However, we expect the fiscal deficit to worsen based on the recent increase in interest rates which we believe would increase the mark-up payments on debt.”