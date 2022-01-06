Clarification

This refers to the letter ‘Dark days’ by Dr Syed Qamar Abbas (January 3). K-Electric would like to clarify that the management of streetlight operations, including installation, illumination and maintenance, is carried out by the local administration of the city and does not fall under the work domain of K-Electric.

KE continues to provide a sustained power supply to the said vicinity which also includes power supply to streetlights in that area. For queries and complaints, consumers may reach out to the utility via its call centre, SMS service, live app and/or social media channels that remain available 24/7.

Spokesperson

K-Electric