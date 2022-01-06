The weight of taxes

This refers to editorial ‘Petrol-up again’ (January 2). It has rightly criticised the government for the most recent increase in the cost of petrol and petroleum products. Such increases have most adversely affected the ordinary people of the middle class, because they lead to corresponding increases in the costs of all utility items. Further increases are expected in the next several months to meet the petroleum levy target set by the IMF. With inflation at 12.3 percent, the implementation of the mini-budget is going to further increase the cost of all basic utilities. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shall be forced to increase its interest rates, ultimately affecting regular citizens again. Since the FBR has failed to document the economy, traders control prices and loot people without fear. Moreover, due to the unending confrontations between the government and the opposition, Parliament has been rendered dysfunctional and most of the decisions are made through ordinances.

Under such conditions there is a huge possibility of the opposition staging large-scale protests. Ordinary people will voluntarily join such protests given the problems they are facing. The government will be well-advised to stop blaming previous governments for all the problems. The total debt of the country by 2018 was Rs29.8 trillion, which shot up to Rs44.5 trillion by August 2020. People shall not get any relief until the centre and provinces don’t collect taxes from everybody. The economy too should be documented to stop tax evasion.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi