Too many politicians

The belief that politicians are ‘leaders’ is a great misconception among people. The country’s current system can produce only politicians – who know nothing about true leadership, yet are, unfortunately, allowed to head the country and its institutions.

These people pursue their own interests and are not concerned about making the country better for people or the future generations. They are devoid of any passion for their countrymen, people who put them in positions of power. Their sole objective is to secure seats in elections and accumulate wealth and power. True leaders and statesmen work to lift their country and its people from dejection and poverty. They wish and work to improve the lives of those they represent. Pakistan is in dire need of good leaders to help the country out of the mess it is in.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad