This refers to the letter ‘Dark days’ by Dr Syed Qamar Abbas . K-Electric would like to clarify that the...
This refers to editorial ‘Petrol-up again’ . It has rightly criticised the government for the most recent increase...
The belief that politicians are ‘leaders’ is a great misconception among people. The country’s current system...
Deforestation has become a major problem in the country. According to the World Wildlife Fund , Pakistan has the...
This refers to the article ‘PM Khan’s 2021 risks and 2022 prospects’ by Mosharraf Zaidi . The article was a...
Those in authority have always forsaken the country’s religious minorities. Countless young girls have become prey...
