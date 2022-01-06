Pros and cons

This refers to the article ‘PM Khan’s 2021 risks and 2022 prospects’ by Mosharraf Zaidi (December 31). The article was a treat to read. The writer has been fair to the prime minister in giving him credit for whatever good he has done and criticising his mistakes. We ought to bear in mind that Pakistan is rather difficult to govern. The past leaders – civilians and uniformed – created numerous problems.

The incumbent prime minister inherited a country that was rattled by terrorism, had a tottering economy burdened by heavy debts and a huge current account deficit. We should, nevertheless, give him credit for working hard to stem the rot. The opposition, on the other hand, has been unprincipled and counterproductive since its members have been trying incessantly to dig trenches in the prime minister’s way. Does such behaviour behove decent politicians? It is true that the rising cost of life is creating problems for the poor. However, the government is taking measures to help those most affected. Inflation is truly a global problem at the moment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take a long time for things to settle down. The prime minister is likely to sail smoothly in the coming years because he has no baggage of personal corruption like the Sharifs and Zardari-Bhuttos. However, it is true that despite his efforts, he has failed to cobble a good team that could deliver.

Syed Basharat Ali

Rawalpindi