Silent screams

Those in authority have always forsaken the country’s religious minorities. Countless young girls have become prey to influential people and their cronies who force them into marriage. These girls are then coerced into spending their entire lives with their predators – their so-called ‘husbands’. According to various reports over the years, around 1000 Hindu and Christian girls are forced to convert to Islam every year in Pakistan. Around half of them are minors.
The government of Sindh worked to pass the Protection of the Rights of Religious Minorities Bill. However, the bill was rejected in February 2021 as the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony claimed minorities already had all the rights and freedoms they needed. The government is obliged to protect all people, including minorities. Failure to do so will be catastrophic and will alienate non-Muslims.
Mehak Hammad
Hyderabad
