When we look up

As the year 2021 ended, we heard many bleak notes on how somber it had been and how 2022 has begun with a new wave of inflation and a rise in the prices of essential items such as medicines, created essentially by IMF policies. Many people have expressed deep dismay over what is to come next and how they are going to cope with it.

Also, the warning by Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, that a new wave of Covid-19 awaits us is not encouraging. The pandemic has lasted way too long, and even if it is drawing to an end, people are now tired of dealing with all that it brings and can only hope the government would continue to tackle it as efficiently as it has done during the previous waves. But there are many other areas in which the government has not performed satisfactorily. This includes major development work and other measures such as building much-needed harmony both politically and ethnically, across the country. Unfortunately, democracy has failed the people and failed to provide them their due rights and protection and ensure that they have a say in decision-making that directly affects them. This has to change.

The question is how. Many ask whether, given its current situation, anyone at all can lead the country and solve its multiple problems. These issues range from militancy to poverty and the fact that people are falling into a vortex of unemployment, underemployment and hopelessness from which it is difficult to escape.

We need to begin from the bottom, with our children. Social studies books meant for Grades 3 or 4 teach that most children in our provinces live happily with their families, eat regular meals, dress in shalwar kameez and live joyful lives. These teachings are a misconception that needs to be corrected. Children must learn at least some truth and textbooks must move beyond middle-class families who live in urban areas. The fact is that close to 50 percent of our children are stunted, and the reasons for this sorry state lie in poverty and the inequitable distribution of food that we grow. These problems need to be tackled.

At a higher level, we need to bring back critical thinking to our colleges and universities. In many public universities, subjects like philosophy and history have simply been discarded. There is a strong idea that they are not required and that science subjects are more important. While science is something we need to teach rationally and sensibly, it is also true that we need to teach them to think openly and out of the box. Young people must absorb many ideas, and everyone must learn to accept them, even though they have every right to disagree with them. Recently, a scholar from Sindh shared that young people who study philosophy lessons at the university level were often initially left stunned by the thoughts and ideas that were presented to them. We need many more people to be shocked and shaken out of their current state of oblivion to the world outside the narrow circle of learning that we have created for them.

We need to look beyond our borders as well. We must consider why Bangladesh – created in 1971 – has done so much better than us on the economic front and is now able to present a larger GDP, more education, a smaller population, more empowered women, and more exports than erstwhile West Pakistan it left behind. This success has come despite the fact that, like Pakistan, Bangladesh too had military interventions at various times, and it also has the case of political dissent between the two main parties led by two women. But at the same time, Bangladesh has worked through its giant NGOs and organisations to make sure its people lead a slightly better quality of life.

The various pieces of colour that flitter across the nation in tiny parts must come together in one whole. We see these colours at the mela (festival) for poet Sheikh Ayaz in Sindh, now held on an annual basis and attended by thousands of people, with the number growing each year. The festival for progressive poets initially began using donations. It now receives some sponsorship from the Sindh government.

We have also seen protest movements in Gwadar, conducted peacefully and sensibly by fisherfolk who were seeking their rights, notably against trawling, and demanding basic amenities, succeeded in at least getting assurances from the Balochistan government that their issues would be solved. Whether or not the provincial government honours its promise is a different matter. But at least the people of the province rose to demand what should be their right in any circumstances and managed to persuade the government that they deserved to have the right to earn a livelihood.

We also see movements for change in Sindh and by students across the country for an end to the hike in university fees at private universities and the many private medical colleges which exist across the country. Instead of cracking down on these protests, using violence and arresting leaders, the government needs to listen to their demands and find ways together to solve them. Most people are sensible when it comes to making suggestions, and there is no reason to believe that people will not listen to sound proposals or put forward ideas of their own, which can be incorporated into a broader policy.

We need to create a greater will among the political parties to work together to build a better tomorrow. This can only happen if everyone plays a part in putting it together, piece by piece. This does not mean that the parties have to agree on every point or not cling to their own opinions. But they can agree to put the people first and recognise that unless this happens, there can be no future for Pakistan, and that each year will end in a similar feeling of despair and hopelessness.

But hope lies in the fact that more young women and men are joining rights movements such as the Aurat March conducted in major cities each year in March. Hope lies in the fact that young people are joining collective movements and striving to bring change. We also see people working in communities across the country to educate children, young people and others and to offer them an idea of what their rights should be and how they can be obtained. All of these are important actions. The problem is that at present, they exist in either isolation or small pockets across the country. They need to be brought together and turned into a whole.

At present, we do not seem to have a leader who is capable and willing to make this happen. But such a leader could arise or the initiative could be taken by individual persons who come together and realise that only by working jointly and uniting the existing movements of farmers, peasants, students, young doctors, fisherfolk, women and other oppressed persons can a better future be created, and colours flashed across the sky, which, at present, sometimes seems so dark, that no light can be seen when we look up.

