The PTI foreign funding case has been seven years of dramatic back and forth, accusations, counter-accusations, silence, and then a repeat of all that. Now finally a scrutiny committee at the ECP has compiled a report which shows startling irregularities in the PTI’s fund management. The report claims that the PTI under-reported over Rs300 million worth of funds from 2009 to 2013. Though PTI leaders have sprung into action by calling the report ‘inaccurate’, such counterclaims need solid evidence to prove their point. The demands from some PTI members to hold open hearings of ‘identical’ cases against the PML-N and the PPP are also misplaced, since it is the PTI in the dock and no incriminating evidence exists against other parties -- at least for now. And even if other parties have committed similar acts, two wrongs don’t make a right, and you can’t just level charges against others in the hope that yours will be forgotten.

The report is quite damning in that it claims the PTI received funding from foreign nationals and companies and that the party under-reported funds and concealed dozens of its bank accounts. The report also mentions a refusal by the PTI to divulge details of large transactions and the helplessness of the committee to get details of the party’s foreign accounts and the funds collected abroad. Although the matter will surely continue to stretch, with the PTI completely denying everything the report has stated, principally one would agree on the fact that if a political party – any party – were to under-report Rs 312 million over a four-year period, a demand for accountability would be the only logical result of such revelation (once proven, of course). PM Imran Khan, also the chairperson of the PTI, himself signed the certificate and submitted details of the PTI’s audited accounts. Then there is the question of allowing four PTI employees to receive donations in their personal accounts. The foreign funding case against the ruling party has taken a long time, having started in 2014, and the ECP has heard the case over 150 times. The PTI has been seeking adjournments time and again. The report is said to be based on a complete scrutiny of PTI accounts that took nearly four years.

This report should serve as a wakeup call for the PTI – and other political parties, for that matter. No political entity should try to evade scrutiny of this nature, especially one that has used its anti-corruption narrative as the main peg to come to power and has claimed it is different from other parties due to its honesty and righteousness. This whole case has made it obvious that it is so much easier to accuse others of stealing but when it comes to one’s own accounts, it is much harder to prove transparency. Unfortunately, the anti-corruption campaign that the PTI has been leading has consistently lost steam over the past three years, and all we seem to be left with are half-baked accusations, elusive justice, mythical accounts of money stashed abroad and an economy in a worse shape than it was in 2018.