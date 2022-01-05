KARACHI: Pakistani doctors from the US set up a free medical camp in Karachi where they treated and operated nearly 200 patients for orthopaedic issues, free of cost.

Dr Danish Ali who is a US doctor of Pakistani descent along with a team of doctors including Dr Agha Sajjad, Dr Kazim Rahim set up a free medical camp at Fatima Hospital, Garden East. The team of orthopaedic specialists examined a large number of patients going through sciatica nerve, disorders of the joints including those of neck and the spine. They provided treatment and medicines as well as conducted several operations.

According to Dr Danish Ali, he and his team of doctors from the US, visit Karachi and Haripur every year where they set up free medical camps to address medical issues of the local population.