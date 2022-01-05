Bond between tiger population, locals to be developed: IWMB

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has given names to three tigers living in and around Trail VI with an aim to inform people about their importance for a healthy eco-system in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the camera trap images, there are three tigers—one female and two male- living in the vicinity of Trail VI and now they have been given names Sultan, Shahzada, and Shahzadi.

The purpose of giving names is to develop a bond between the local people and the tigers that is essential to protect this rare species facing extinction all over the world.

The local people killed a tiger in 2018 in the national park so it is necessary to convince them that the tiger population is not their enemy and is necessary to maintain healthy ecosystem in the national park.

The presence of the tiger population in the forest area always signifies a healthy ecosystem. So when tigers returned to their natural habitats after the number of lockdowns in the last couple of years, the wildlife experts maintained that it meant the national park offered a healthy eco-system despite illegal human interventions in the forest areas.

Now the wildlife experts also opined that when the tiger population would increase in the coming years it would help control the population of other animal species. The tigers sit at top of the food chain and hunt wildlife animals through a natural pattern. The IWMB chairperson has said the guided tours at Trail VI for visitors comprising people from all age groups can be initiated in the middle of this month.