Punjab will conduct third party evaluation of dengue control activities: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired a cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The minister and the chief secretary reviewed progress on anti-dengue activities. PSHD Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch shared details of anticipatory measures for dengue control.

The minister said, "The purpose of cabinet meetings is to review proactive measures to control dengue. All departments have been taken on board well in advance in first week of January. All commissioners and deputy commissioners must put in place necessary measures well in advance. We cannot afford spread of dengue in next season. All commissioners and deputy commissioners must comply with winter plan. DHA reported most cases during latest outbreak. The government will try its best to stop the spread of dengue this year. It will conduct third party evaluation of dengue control activities. Commissioners and deputy commissioners must ensure anti-dengue activities in new housing schemes.”

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said anti-dengue activities have to be carried out based on lessons learnt in last season. Larvacidal activities have to be under simultaneous focus with surveillance.