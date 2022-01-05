Punjab govt asked to arrest killers of truckers

TIMERGARA: The Dir Qaumi Pasoon, a rights body, here on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police to arrest the killers of two truckers hailing from Lower Dir district who were axed to death in Bahawalpur by robbers last week.
The members of Dir Qaumi Pasoon staged a protest at Shaheed Chowk outside the Timergara Press Club against the murder of truckers in Punjab.
The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding justice for the slain.
Robbers axed to death the driver Bacha Luqman and owner of the truck Naushad after looting them in Bahawalpur.
Addressing the protesters, Malik Shah Nasim Khan, and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Akbar Khan Lala, Malik Sultan Yousaf, Malik Inam and Ali Shah Mashwani of PTI and Najib Uthmani of PPP asked the Punjab government to arrest the murderers and announce compensation for their families.
