 
close
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Four arrested, bikes, arms seized

January 05, 2022

LAHORE: Johar Town Investigation police arrested four robbers and recovered two bikes and illegal weapons from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Zubair Khalid alias Bhalo, Asher, Farman and Ahsan.

Comments