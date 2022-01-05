 
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Dacoits injure man, daughter

January 05, 2022

HAFIZABAD: A man and his daughter were injured during a dacoity incident at Kolo Tarar village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, three dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Boota and tortured severely Muhammad Boota and his daughter Sidra Bibi when they offered resistance. Later, they looted Rs 700,000 and ornaments and fled. Vanike Tarar police have registered a case.

