Dacoits injure man, daughter

HAFIZABAD: A man and his daughter were injured during a dacoity incident at Kolo Tarar village on Tuesday.
Reportedly, three dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Boota and tortured severely Muhammad Boota and his daughter Sidra Bibi when they offered resistance. Later, they looted Rs 700,000 and ornaments and fled. Vanike Tarar police have registered a case.
KARACHI: Pakistani doctors from the US set up a free medical camp in Karachi where they treated and operated nearly...
GUJRANWALA: Construction work has started on 70km long Gujranwala to Hafizabad Road which will be completed at a cost...
RAWALPINDI: After completion of police investigation in the Wajiha Swati murder case, Civil Judge Rawalpindi Zaheer...
BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of growers on Tuesday staged a demonstration against acute shortage of Urea fertilizers on...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has given names to three tigers living in and around Trail VI with...
LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired a cabinet meeting on dengue...
Comments