 
close
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Seven transformers stolen in Burewala

January 05, 2022

BUREWALA: Seven transformers worth Rs 20 million have been stolen in different areas of Burewala.

According to police, thieves stole the transformers in Shah Faiz Park, Madina Colony, Azeemabad, Yaqoobabad and Rehmatabad localities.

Comments