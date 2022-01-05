Sindh schools associations: ‘Military, civil and residential limits of Cantt areas should be redefined’

KARACHI: While addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, the representatives of Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations, Sindh, on Tuesday said the areas adjacent to cantonments have now turned into civil residential areas because of the disproportionate influx of population. Therefore, the military, civil and residential limits of cantonment areas should be redefined, so that educators could continue academic activities there.

They said education is the basic human right guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan under Article 25-A. However, state-run schools have not been established as per the population growth rate across Pakistan. At present, thousands of parents, students, and teachers have been suffering from uncertainty and they are worried about their future. In a situation, when the third term of the ongoing academic year is continuing, discontinuation of learning activities cannot be tolerated.

They demanded from the concerned authorities that the schools located in cantonment areas should be regularized on the basis of mandatory civic facilities. The military, civic and residential limits of cantonments boards should be redefined. In the areas where land transfer, lease, and sublease come under the jurisdiction of land development authorities, the cantonment boards are operating there as municipal caretakers. Therefore, the notices issued for the eviction of schools in such areas should be suspended.

They said that as many as 14,000 privately managed schools are functioning across Sindh where around 3.2 million students are currently enrolled. However, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions has stopped the renewal of registration of private schools under the condition of providing playgrounds to students. Despite this, amenity plots have not been allotted to school owners. This is why shifting schools from cantonment areas is not possible.

“We all know that a playground could be built on 3 to 4 thousand square yards of land, so it’s not possible for the schools which have been operating in 240 square yard plots to offer playground facility to its students.”

Apart from a few schools, none of the privately managed school owners is able to provide the facility of playground, they said, adding private schools can regularly organize extra curriculum activities anywhere at any stadium or public playground.

They said that the former education minister had reviewed the rules for registration of private schools and it was agreed that all private schools would be bound to observe sports week in December every year. But this agreement was not approved due to unknown reasons. Laws are flexible, therefore, there is a need to review this section of the rules, they said.

The press conference was addressed by Tariq Shah of the All Private Schools Management Association, Muhammad Asif Khan of the Happy Palace Group of Schools, Zubair Ahmed of the Educational Services and Private Schools Association, Haider Ali of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Associations and others.