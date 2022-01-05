NAB investigators foil attempt of two accused to flee from court

MULTAN: The National Accountability Bureau investigators foiled an attempt of two accused, allegedly involved in corruption, to escape from the NAB Court-I Multan on Tuesday.

Three accused bulldozer operators were allegedly involved in massive corruption, making assets beyond their means. The accused also attacked a team of the NAB investigators and held a physical fight with them to foil their attempt to arrest them.

Earlier, a special team of the Multan NAB had arrested the accused bulldozer operators from the NAB Court-I on the charge of intervening into prosecution and creating hurdles in the interrogation.

Accused Muhammad Iqbal, serving as bulldozer operator at Khanewal Agriculture Engineering, along with other accused Saeed Ahmed and Muhammad Iqbal were on interim bail and the accused were produced before the NAB Court-I for confirmation of their interim bail. However, the NAB Court rejected their bail confirmation. In the meantime, accused Ijaz Ahmed fled from the court while accused Muhammad Iqbal and Saeed Ahmed allegedly attacked the NAB team under the shield of their lawyers. However, the NAB team arrested both the accused and constituted raiding parties for the arrest of escaped accused Ijaz Ahmed. The NAB had registered a case against the accused persons for making assets illegally.