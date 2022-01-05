Punjab asks Centre to increase urea supply

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said the Federal Industries Department has been requested to increase the urea supply and the situation in this connection would improve soon.

He said this during a meeting with a farmers’ delegation at the Civil Secretariat Tuesday. The meeting discussed availability of urea fertilizer, proposed GST on farm implements, crop seeds and measures to improve the agriculture sector. The delegation informed the chief secretary about the problems of farmers. The chief secretary said the fear of shortage of urea fertilizer has led to panic buying and a higher demand than the actual requirement. He said the transportation of fertilizers is being monitored through an online portal. He maintained that the effective administrative measures have helped end the smuggling of fertilizers. He said he went to DG Khan and inspected the provincial border check-posts to review the arrangements for curbing smuggling. He said transportation of fertilizers outside the province without providing necessary documents is not permitted in any case. He said action was also being taken against the officers and officials involved in black-marketing of fertilizers.