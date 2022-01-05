Rs205m incurred on PM’s foreign visits, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate witnessed three walkouts by the opposition senators on the opening day of the new session -- the first during the question-hour when they expressed total dissatisfaction over the reply given by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 31 foreign visits, staying for 47 days abroad and taking along maximum 44 persons with him during his one visit to Saudi Arabia. He visited Riyadh eight times. According to the minister, the cost of all these visits was Rs205 million.
On the demand of PMLN's Saadia Abbasi and Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of JI, the chair referred the question to the concerned standing committee of the House. They wondered was this the conduct of one, who wanted to follow the State of Madina principle and considered himself holier than the pope.
State Minister Ali Muhammad said that the PM’s visits had been highly productive and not a penny was wasted and one landmark achievement of the foreign policy was the recent OIC emergency summit on Afghanistan. Three times quorum was pointed out by the opposition and proceedings had to be suspended twice. On the third time, when quorum was not found, the House was adjourned to resume on Friday morning.
