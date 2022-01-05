Five dead, 20 injured as coach overturns on National Highway

SUKKUR: As many as five passengers including three women were killed and 20 others injured when a coach overturned on the National Highway Khairpur near Ranipur. A Karachi-bound coach, coming from Peshawar, overturned on the National Highway when the driver lost control while he was overtaking another coach. Local police, Motorway Police and volunteers immediately rushed the site of the accident and rescued the passengers.
Police said that five passengers lost their lives on the spot, whereas some 20 injured were taken to GIMS hospital Gambat and Ranipur Basic Health Centre.
The deceased were identified as three-year- old Allahyar, Mahnoor, Noor Jehan, Afsha and Noman.
Deputy commissioner Khairpur and SSP Khairpur visited GIMS hospital and ordered the hospital staff to provide the injured best treatment.
