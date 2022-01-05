GCC’s secretary general due today

ISLAMABAD: Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretary General Dr Nayef Mubarak Falah Al Hajraf will arrive in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a two-day visit.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had invited GCC secretary general to visit Pakistan. During his visit, Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf will discuss issues to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and the Gulf countries in all fields.
PM’s Special Aide on Religious Harmony and Middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council’s Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said GCC’s secretary general visit is a proof of Pakistan’s strengthening relations with the Gulf countries and termed it success of foreign policy.
He said Pakistan aims at strengthening ties with all respective Gulf countries and brother Islamic countries. “The visits of the leadership of Islamic countries to Pakistan and the visits of country’s leadership to the Islamic countries are a clear example of these stable and positive relationships,” he added. Ashrafi said the recent practical demonstration is in front of the entire world when members of the OIC foreign ministers lately visited Islamabad at the invitation of Pakistan.
